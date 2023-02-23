HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District officials will seek voter approval next week to purchase 92 acres of adjacent farmland for future growth.

The district will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the high school in Hazel Green to review the plans for the $1.29 million purchase. District residents then can weigh in on the proposal ahead of a public vote that will be taken at the meeting, where a simple majority from voters will be needed to approve the purchase.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.