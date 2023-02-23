HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District officials will seek voter approval next week to purchase 92 acres of adjacent farmland for future growth.
The district will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the high school in Hazel Green to review the plans for the $1.29 million purchase. District residents then can weigh in on the proposal ahead of a public vote that will be taken at the meeting, where a simple majority from voters will be needed to approve the purchase.
If approved, the district would purchase the land with plans to retain about 22 acres directly west of the high school building and sell the remaining 70 to an area farmer or other interested party. While the district has no immediate plans for the 22 acres, officials expressed a desire to obtain the land to allow for future growth.
“We really don’t want to be landlocked,” said Superintendent John Costello. “We aren’t looking at any immediate needs for that space, but it’s not too often that land next door to you comes up for sale.”
Costello and other district officials floated several potential uses for the land, including as a potential site for a new elementary school if the district decides to build one in the future. The current elementary school was built in the 1950s, Costello said.
School Board Member Storey Dreessens said the land also potentially could work for a variety of other building or parking additions the district might want in the future, as well as a potential site for school bus storage.
The district this week approved a $900,000 purchase of eight school buses that the district will own and operate itself. That amount will be paid over 10 years, with an estimated savings each year of $70,000 to $75,000 in comparison to the amount that would have been paid to continue to contract the service with an outside provider.
“If there’s a need to store those buses in the future or have a garage for them for maintenance work, (that adjacent land) could be an ideal spot,” Dreessens said.
The district already submitted the $1.29 million offer to close by April 15 contingent upon receiving voter approval Monday. The district would borrow the funds for the purchase and then pay off the lion’s share with the funds received from the resale of the 70 acres.
Online property records state the land is owned by Edelweiss Enterprises LLC. Owner Kathy Roelli said she and her husband chose to sell the land as they neared retirement age, and district officials reached out when they saw it was on the market.
Costello said buying a smaller portion of the available acreage would have led to a higher per-acre cost, so the district chose instead to purchase the full 92 acres and resell what it did not need. He said there is already a buyer lined up, with several other interested parties if that sale falls through.
“We could have purchased a smaller portion from the seller, but that was going to charge us $35,000 an acre, and it doesn’t make sense to spend taxpayer money that way when we could buy it for $14,000 an acre and then sell around 70 acres to someone else,” Costello said.
No property tax increases are expected as a result of the purchase.
District officials acknowledged that community members might have concerns about the timing of the purchase and its proximity to other high-dollar projects, such as the bus purchases and an impending $4 million ballot measure.
If approved on the April 4 ballot, the $4 million would not go toward the land purchase but instead toward covering standard operating and programming expenses over the next three school years.
District officials previously cited rising inflation and stagnating state aid as the impetus for that referendum, which just happened to align with when the adjacent land came for sale.
“If you’re looking at it from afar, it is a lot. It’s a large pill to swallow,” School Board President Jackie Birkett said. “... Ideally, would we want to be doing all these things at one time? No. But when you’re set with certain timelines and they all end at the same time frame, you have to act on it.
“The landowner wants to sell this property now, and it’s now or never (for the district) because as soon as she starts accepting offers from other people, that land is going to be gone.”
If voters approve the land purchase on Monday, Birkett and other officials stressed that there will be no immediate changes to the land. Board Secretary Larry Grant added that the district plans to allow the current renter of the 22 acres to continue to rent and farm the land in the meantime.
“When opportunity knocks for tomorrow’s future growth, we’ll look at those options,” Grant said. “But in terms of today, we don’t have any immediate plans. … So if this passes Monday, nothing will be changing on Tuesday or Wednesday.”
