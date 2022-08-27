GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week rejected a proposal from Galena Downtown Business Association to bring food trucks to the city’s downtown area on certain weekdays.
The council unanimously denied the association’s request to schedule one food truck to park and serve customers on the north end of Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday from May through November.
“A number of customers had noticed that Tuesday has a lot of closed downtown restaurants. That’s their day off during the week,” Alana Turner, association vice president, said after the meeting. “It was a suggestion to see if that could fill that niche for the customer needs of the Tuesday lunch hour.”
She said Galena Downtown Business Association officials had asked member businesses for feedback on the proposal before bringing it to the council and received a majority of positive responses.
During the council meeting, however, several local restaurant owners voiced their disagreement with the proposal, including officials from Paradise Bar & Grill.
“We’re not against food trucks whatsoever, but not in the downtown area,” Linda Pluym, owner of Paradise Bar & Grill, said after the meeting. “We have a lot of nice restaurants downtown that employ a lot of people, we love our customers, and some of us are open seven days a week.”
City Council Member Pam Bernstein said after the meeting that this feedback contributed to the council’s decision to deny the proposal, but members also were hesitant to allow it after having discontinued an outdoor dining program in the downtown area.
In summer 2020 and 2021, the city closed portions of Main Street and allowed restaurant owners to set up dining areas on the road as a way to support the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in November, the council voted against continuing the program in 2022 due to legal concerns about allowing public property to be used for private gain.
“We just felt it was unfair to then turn around and allow the food trucks to do it,” Bernstein said.
City Administrator Mark Moran said food trucks that obtain the proper licensing through the City of Galena are permitted to operate throughout the community but cannot operate in the downtown district unless approved by the city as part of a special event.
Turner said Galena Downtown Business Association officials do not view the denial of the proposal negatively.
“We just like to always be looking at solutions for things and presenting possibilities, and if the town and membership decides to go forward with it, great, and if not, we’ll keep looking at other ideas,” she said.
