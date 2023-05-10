CASSVILLE, Wis. — An Iowa man recently convicted of killing a Grant County, Wis., woman now is accused of hiding her body.
James S. Klever, 47, formerly of Mount Ayr, Iowa, was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the death of Rachel Reuter, 30, of Cassville. On Thursday, Klever additionally was charged in Iowa District Court of Polk County with abuse of a corpse-hide or bury.
Court documents state that Reuter was reported missing on June 16, 2021. Investigators subsequently found that Reuter and Klever were at an Urbandale, Iowa, motel together and left at about 11:40 a.m. June 12, 2021. Reuter has not been seen since.
Recommended for you
Klever’s murder trial began April 24, and the jury reached its verdict on May 3. Investigators and prosecutors said Klever killed Reuter at a home in Bondurant, Iowa, on June 13, 2021. The defense sought a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Two individuals, including Klever’s son, told investigators that Klever killed Reuter, documents state.
The son also reported that his father told him that he had disposed of her body in Missouri.
During the trial, Klever admitted to killing Reuter, saying she had attacked him first.
Documents related to the abuse of a corpse charge state that Klever admitted on April 28 to killing Reuter.
“...He placed her body into his vehicle, where she was for days,” documents state. “(Klever) drove to a location, placing (Reuter’s) body into a river to hide (Reuter’s) body with the intent to conceal the crime.”
A hearing on the abuse of a corpse charge is set for May 15.
Klever’s sentencing hearing will be held June 2 on the first-degree murder charge. First-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.