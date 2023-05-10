CASSVILLE, Wis. — An Iowa man recently convicted of killing a Grant County, Wis., woman now is accused of hiding her body.

James S. Klever, 47, formerly of Mount Ayr, Iowa, was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the death of Rachel Reuter, 30, of Cassville. On Thursday, Klever additionally was charged in Iowa District Court of Polk County with abuse of a corpse-hide or bury.

