Gulen Ozkula (right) is University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor of civil engineering. She recently traveled to Turkey as part of a reconnaissance team to assess the damage caused by several earthquakes that occurred there in February.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gulen Ozkula’s recent visit to her home country wasn’t a vacation, but rather an important research trip.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering spent a week in Turkey last month as part of a reconnaissance team collecting data in the wake of two serious earthquakes.
Portions of Turkey and Syria experienced earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 on Feb. 6, along with thousands of aftershocks in the weeks that followed.
Ozkula worked with several professional organizations from Turkey and the United States, including the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute and National Science Foundation, to join a structural engineering research team that arrived in Turkey on Feb. 19.
Over the next week, the team visited six cities in Turkey, where it examined damaged buildings, taking notes and photographs to try to understand what had caused their collapse.
In addition to researching engineering issues, the team communicated with local residents to learn about the emergency response to the disaster and the human impact of the quake, which claimed over 57,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.
“For anyone who visited this site, it would be very challenging emotionally and physically, but it was even more emotional for me, because I grew up in Turkey,” said Ozkula. “Even though this (area) was not close to my hometown, we shared the same culture, so it was very hard for me to see what had happened.”
Ozkula noted that she previously served on a reconnaissance team in Turkey following a 2020 earthquake.
She said the East Anatolian Fault line, where the February earthquakes occurred, is very similar to the San Andreas Fault in California, making this quake a valuable learning experience for U.S. researchers. Additionally, Turkey’s building code closely mirrors codes used in the United States, so researchers analyzed how Turkish buildings performed under earthquake conditions to get a sense of how well those regulations are working.
“We can’t do anything about the fact that there will definitely be earthquakes, but what we can do is create better structures to save people’s lives,” she said.
Team members now are writing reports and conducting further research into topics of interest, which, for Ozkula, includes the interaction between buildings and the soil upon which they were constructed.
She is also sharing her experiences with her UW-P students, who she said have been “very much interested” in seeing how classroom lessons can be applied to real-world scenarios.
Christina Curras, chair of UW-P’s civil and environmental engineering department, agreed that trips like Ozkula’s serve as a valuable learning experience for professors and their students.
“An earthquake like this is the ultimate test of structural design and theory,” she said. “Anytime our faculty can get real-life, in-the-field experience, so that you can see directly what your design in theory actually does in real life, I think is good.”
