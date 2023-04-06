Dr. Gulen Ozkula
Buy Now

Gulen Ozkula (right) is University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor of civil engineering. She recently traveled to Turkey as part of a reconnaissance team to assess the damage caused by several earthquakes that occurred there in February.

 Contributed

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gulen Ozkula’s recent visit to her home country wasn’t a vacation, but rather an important research trip.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering spent a week in Turkey last month as part of a reconnaissance team collecting data in the wake of two serious earthquakes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.