A woman facing a felony charge in relation to a fire at a Dubuque hotel has pleaded not guilty.
Crystal M. Farrell, 42, no permanent address, is charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree arson following a large fire at the Canfield Hotel on Dec. 8. She entered a written not guilty plea on Monday.
Farrell's next court appearance will take place on Feb. 22. Her trial has been set for March 1 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that the fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. First responders who arrived on scene found smoke and flames coming from a fourth-floor window of the hotel.
Farrell approached officers who arrived on scene and said she started the blaze by setting her divorce paperwork on fire, documents state.
"Farrell stated she yelled throughout the hotel that she was going to do this and called the fire department to warn them she was going to set those documents on fire on her bed," documents state.
When questioned by authorities, Farrell said she had been living in the hotel for about two and a half months and that the "voices in her head" told her to start the fire, documents state.
Farrell also reported setting all her belongings on fire with the divorce documents.
When asked if she intended to set the fire with people still in the hotel, she said, "Sure," according to documents.