ELIZABETH, Ill. – The University of Illinois Extension of Jo Daviess County will hold an online webinar explaining the correlation between stress and unhealthy eating habits.
Scheduled to be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 25, Emotional Eating: Understanding How Stress Impacts Hunger and Appetite will detail the signs of stress-related eating and practices that can be adopted to avoid it.
The event, which will be held online, is free for the public to attend. Registration must by completed by March 23 and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2zspm5ur.