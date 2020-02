Neigh-sayer

A beautiful horse enjoys a meal in a cornfield near St. Donatus, Iowa. Seventy-two caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: “Anyone seen my Budweiser friends?” — Keri L. Lawson “As far as horses go, I’m out standing in my field.” — Paul Amlin “I’m outta the gate in search of greener pastures!” — Jean Harkey