In response to feedback indicating an increase in brain health concerns among local teens, two Dubuque organizations are collaborating to host a series of virtual counseling sessions this summer.
The program, provided by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Hillcrest Family Services, started July 6 and will continue for nine weeks. Area youth ages 13 to 16 can meet with licensed mental health professionals in virtual group counseling sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is no cost for the sessions.
Peter Supple, economic opportunity coordinator for the community foundation, said the program arose from feedback gathered at several brain health “listening sessions” that the organization hosted last year.
“There was a need for teenagers and their parents to have an outlet, to have a safe space to express their concerns regarding brain health, look for resources and speak with experts,” he said.
Kristin Nolen, lead therapist of school-based services at Hillcrest, noticed a “significant increase” in adjustment disorder, depression and anxiety among teens while working in area schools over the past year. She said the sessions are designed to help participants process the inherent stresses of adolescence as well as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Teens) are going through hormonal changes, changes of identity, which groups they’re going to associate with,” she said. “This is just a really good time to hit on this age group because they seem more vulnerable at this point.”
Nolen leads the sessions with her colleague Gretchen Bradshaw. She said attendance so far has been somewhat low — four or five teens have joined each session — but the impact has been profound.
“They’re replying back in email or in the group about how much they enjoy this. They’re really opening up and processing things,” Nolen said. “We had a parent reach out and say, ‘This has been great for my child.’”
Nolen and Bradshaw begin each session with an emotional and physical check-in, giving participants a chance to share their thoughts and concerns. They structure the sessions according to an evidence-based practice called “interpersonal therapy for adolescents” and plan to touch on a variety of topics, from coping skills to symptoms of depression to self-care.
Nolen said the virtual format offers several benefits, including the option for students to participate anonymously from the comfort of their own home.
“Sometimes, it can be a bit nerve-wracking going into a new place, a new setting, to meet with a bunch of strangers,” she said. “With virtual, you don’t have to put your name on the screen. You can (turn off) the camera.”
She added that the group format also gives teens exposure to fellow adolescents coping with the same challenges they might be facing.
“This isn’t just about getting feedback from therapists; it’s also about getting feedback from their peers,” she said.
Supple said the community foundation will evaluate the sessions after the summer but hopes to continue them this fall in some form.
“It certainly seems like there’s a stigma around brain health, and asking for help or talking to a friend or parents can be tough for teenagers, so that’s kind of where we’re starting … letting them know that they’re not alone and there are resources available for them,” he said.
Supple also will lead a virtual discussion on the topic of “bridging gaps in brain health care.” The discussion, which will be held via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 5, is separate from the youth counseling sessions and is part of the community foundation’s ongoing brain health work with both children and adults.
“I’m inviting a panel of brain health experts, and all community members are welcome for that half-hour to hear about gaps, funding resources, needs and, just in general, talk about brain health care,” Supple said.
To register for the free event, visit https://bit.ly/3B6FOTN.