ASBURY, Iowa — A rural Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for exposing himself to women on two occasions in Asbury.
Robert A. Bies, 51, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road on July 12 when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver — which authorities said was Bies — sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her.
Documents also state that on Sept. 2, a woman and her two daughters were walking near the intersection of Osage Drive and Seippel Road and a van, driven by Bies, was waiting at the intersection as they approached.
The woman reported that Bies yelled at her to get her attention. When she looked his way, she reported that Bies had exposed himself and began touching himself sexually, documents state. The woman and her daughters walked away, and Bies left the area.