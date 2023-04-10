ASBURY, Iowa — A rural Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for exposing himself to women on two occasions in Asbury.

Robert A. Bies, 51, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter ordered the sentence.

Recommended for you