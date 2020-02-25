Those wishing to attend NW Illinois Economic Development’s 11th annual breakfast meeting must register this week.
The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in rural Galena, with a coffee and networking hour starting at 8. Its theme will be “Economic development as a team sport.”
Christopher Merrett, the director of Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, will serve as the keynote speaker, according to a press release.
The organization also will present awards to “honor business collaboration, nonprofit collaboration, a community collaborator, along with the NWILED Entrepreneurial Scholarship,” the release states.
The cost is $38 per person. Attendees must register by Friday, Feb. 28, at http://bit.ly/nwiledmeeting or by mailing a check to NWILED, 1 Commercial Drive, Suite 2, Hanover IL 61041.
For more information, call 815-297-7361.