At least one Dubuque City Council member is open to discussing the possible transfer of city-owned Roosevelt Park to Dubuque County.
Council members voted this week to receive and file a request from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors supporting the transfer of Roosevelt Park to the Dubuque County Conservation Board for inclusion in the county’s long-range comprehensive plan.
The 207-acre park at 14000 North Cascade Road “has remained substantially undeveloped and inaccessible since before 1992,” according to a resolution approved by county supervisors. The resolution authorizes the conservation board to work with the city on an agreement for the development, operation and maintenance of the park, which could include the property’s purchase or transfer “if feasible and meritorious.”
Council Member Brett Shaw, whose ward includes the park, said during this week’s council meeting that he supports such a discussion.
City officials put on hold possible plans for the park that included a dog park, mountain biking trails and a disc golf course while the nearby Southwest Arterial road project was pursued. The four-lane highway is expected to open next year.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he expected to bring the issue up during council members’ August goal-setting sessions to see whether they wished to prioritize implementation of the park’s master plan.
“So if there’s some change in that direction, council would have to decide what that change is,” he said.