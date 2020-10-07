MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County authorities accuse a Dubuque man of attempting to entice a girl to have sex.
Joshua K. Shaw, 31, of 2501 Central Ave., was arrested Oct. 3, by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging enticing a minor under 13-sexual abuse or exploitation and two counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
Court documents state that Shaw had a text conversation with a girl under the age of 13 on Nov. 23, 2019, asking her to get a ride from Manchester to Dubuque for the purpose of having sex with her.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
A warrant was issued for Shaw’s arrest on June 15.