Iowa's governor recently recommended that the superintendent of West Delaware County Community School District be appointed to a state board.
Kristen Rickey's appointment to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, according to a press release.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced dozens of appointments to state boards and commissions.
One other local resident were among the list whose appointments are subject to Senate approval.
Melissa Henderson, of Monticello, was recommended for a seat on the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council:
Meanwhile, two other area residents were appointed by Reynolds and do not need Senate approval.
Paula Mayer, of Sabula, is joining the Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission, while Jenna Stevens, of Preston, joins the Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board.