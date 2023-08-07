Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BANKSTON, Iowa -- Authorities said one person was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Dubuque County.
Chad A. Herman, 29, of Durango, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
A report states that Herman was traveling east on North Bankston Road at 8 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the ATV and it rolled into a ditch.
