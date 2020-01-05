PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jim Boebel always suspected he had a 50/50 shot of inheriting the family curse.
His grandmother had it, his father had it, and two of his three brothers had it. It was basically a coin flip, said Boebel, the superintendent of Platteville Public Schools.
But when he started experiencing high blood pressure 12 years ago, he immediately recognized the red flag for what it was. So, he went in for an ultrasound.
“They took a picture of the kidneys,” Boebel said. “They were just full of cysts.”
Both his kidneys needed to be removed. He had some time — years to prepare, in fact — but a donor was essential.
Fortunately, this holiday season, Lori Barry stepped in to give her brother-in-law perhaps the most meaningful gift of his life: one of her kidneys.
“It’s a very small amount of time to be uncomfortable and in pain to be able to help someone,” Barry said.
DIAGNOSIS
Boebel has lived his life with a genetic gun pointed at kidneys. His family has a history of polycystic disease, a condition that progressively destroys the organs over a period of years.
“That’s a genetic condition passed down in which eventually the cysts really impede your renal function,” said Boebel. “It’s a very steady decline into, ‘Hey, these things aren’t working anymore.’”
The disease causes pain, nausea and fatigue, a constant weight on Boebel’s shoulders.
“You feel ill all the time, but then you kind of get used to it,” he said.
Two years ago, knowing Boebel’s kidneys were on their last legs, Barry approached her brother-in-law. She was interested in donating her kidney to help Boebel avoid the complications and uncertainty that many people who require transplants endure.
The tests didn’t just require blood and tissue samples, Barry said. She had to spend an entire day determining her physical — and mental — ability to withstand surgery.
Still, Barry “never doubted doing it,” she said.
“It’s worth it just knowing that it helped him and he’s on the road to feeling better,” she said.
SURGERY
On Dec. 19, more than a decade after his diagnosis and two years after preparations began in earnest, Boebel and Barry went under the knife at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
The procedure went well. Barry was able to return home two days later. Boebel stuck around for about one week, finally making his way back to Platteville on Christmas.
“That was a pretty special trip home,” he said.
His recovery is ongoing.
“Two weeks away from the transplant, I’m now starting to be able to function a little,” Boebel said. “I can go an hour or two without a nap.”
Barry also is recuperating.
“I would say overall the recovery hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be,” she said, noting that “just being active and healthy helped a lot with the recovery.”
Boebel said his brothers each became recipients of kidney donations three years ago. Both told Boebel to expect great things.
“They all said, ‘Jim, you don’t even know what it’s like to feel good,’” Boebel said. “’Just wait until that new kidney gets in.’”
OTHERS IN NEED
Both Boebel and Barry, who credited their employers for being so supportive, are happy to share their stories because thousands of people across the U.S. are in need of donated organs. Many aren’t as fortunate as Boebel.
“I am a very lucky transplant patient,” Boebel said. “I never had to go on dialysis. I was able to find a very strong match. When I got to the level where they said it’s time to start considering a transplant, everything just worked out magically.”
About 60% of donated organs come from deceased donors, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. But the rest come from living donors, like Barry. She said when it is possible for a living person to make an organ donation, the results typically are much better for the recipient.
“There are a lot of people out there who are needing livers and kidneys,” Barry said. “If anybody is considering it, it is a great thing to do for someone in need. There is a shortage, especially of the kidney donors.”