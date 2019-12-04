Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is a Democratic candidate for president of the United States in 2020.

A Democratic presidential candidate known for promoting a universal basic income will make a stop in Dubuque next week. 

Businessman and philanthropist Andrew Yang will host an office opening and food drive at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 633 Main St. For more information about the event, visit mobilize.us/yang2020/

Attendees can meet Yang, ask questions and learn about volunteer opportunities, according to a press release. They are asked to bring nonperishable food items or other food gifts for the drive. 

Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. 

Yang is part of a crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to secure the party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.

