Police said a woman was arrested for using other people’s identities to purchase iPhones in Dubuque, and the woman later admitted to being part of an identity theft scam.

Kendrea S. Henderson, 26, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, on two counts of identity theft over $1,500 and under $10,000.

