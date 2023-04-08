Police said a woman was arrested for using other people’s identities to purchase iPhones in Dubuque, and the woman later admitted to being part of an identity theft scam.
Kendrea S. Henderson, 26, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, on two counts of identity theft over $1,500 and under $10,000.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were called Tuesday by a woman who reported being a victim of identity theft. The woman told police she received a bill from Verizon Wireless the day before for $768.73, though she did not have an account with Verizon.
The woman told police that she called Verizon and learned someone had opened at least four phone lines in her name at Best Buy, documents state.
Police met with a Best Buy employee, who found four iPhones purchased on March 28 in the woman’s name, totaling $4,700. The individual who made the purchase paid $239 in cash and put the rest of the bill on the Verizon contract.
The Best Buy employee called Dubuque police on Thursday to report finding video surveillance footage of the March 28 purchase. The employee said the woman seen on video footage making the March 28 purchase was once again in the store, trying to buy two more iPhones for $2,000 using a different name.
Police went to Best Buy and identified the woman as Henderson. Henderson confirmed to police she had bought the iPhones on March 28, claiming to be “‘an authorized user on the account.’” She also confirmed to trying to buy two more iPhones under a new name.
“(An officer) started asking Henderson questions at which time she declared, ‘Let’s just get this over with...It’s identity theft,’” documents state.
Henderson was taken to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where she confirmed being part of an identity theft scam, documents state. She told officers she had a contact in Chicago who makes fake IDs using real individuals’ information, and then the contact sends people out to different cities to “carry out these thefts.”