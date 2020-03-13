A Dubuque teen accused of multiple assaults, including one that fractured a girl’s skull, recently pleaded guilty.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, March 16, in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Rickey A. Carter, 18, of 824 Lincoln Ave., who is charged with felony assault causing serious injury, pleaded guilty this week to the lesser-included charge of assault without the intent to cause serious injury.
Carter also recently submitted written pleas of guilty to two misdemeanor charges of participating in a riot, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Carter will ask to be sentenced to three consecutive two-year suspended jail terms and two years of probation for the felony assault and misdemeanor riot charges. He will ask that a third riot charge be dismissed, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Carter and six other people pulled a then-17-year-old boy out of a home and assaulted him on May 3.
Then on May 14, Carter is accused of assaulting a girl in a vehicle near Flora Park, causing a depressed skull fracture.
Carter also is accused of participating in a street brawl June 21 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.