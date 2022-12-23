Area school districts are working to enhance computer science offerings and engage younger learners in the field in hopes of boosting the number of students who take related high school courses.
In Dubuque Community Schools, 7.5% of students in the Class of 2022 took a high-level computer science course, according to new data from the Iowa Department of Education’s 2022 Annual Condition of Education report.
“Our big goal is always to increase that number,” said Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy.
The district offers courses in multimedia, video production, computer science principles and Advanced Placement computer science, with plans to add a troubleshooting course in the fall of 2023. A web design course also is taught in partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College.
The district also plans to roll out next fall computer science and information technology pathways: four-year plans that guide high school students through the necessary classes to receive a certificate in computer science or be prepared to start a degree in a related field.
A 2020 state law required all Iowa districts to develop computer science plans by July of this year. High schools also must offer at least one high-quality, semester-long computer science course starting this year, and in 2023, districts must provide computer science in either seventh or eighth grade and at least one elementary grade.
Lange said an important aspect of the Dubuque district’s plan is increasing computer science exposure for younger students through robotics and coding activities.
“As we teach it in those younger years, it becomes part of their vernacular,” she said. “They’re learning about sequences and algorithms … and they’re more apt to opt into computer science courses at a high school level.”
The district offers competitive robotics teams at the middle and high school level, as well as an official FIRST LEGO League robotics team at Marshall Elementary School this year.
On Wednesday, students with the district’s high school team visited George Washington Middle School to talk to eighth-grade students about high school robotics opportunities and computer science classes.
Eighth-grader Grant Arling, 13, plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering and is interested in taking computer science classes in high school.
“I want to take all the engineering, science and physics courses that I can,” he said.
Among Iowa districts, Western Dubuque Community School District had the area’s highest percentage of students in the Class of 2022 who took a high-level computer science class at 22.3%.
Ben Wilson, who teaches computer science at Western Dubuque High School, said he has 35 students enrolled in three yearlong courses. He added that the district’s middle and elementary school students are exposed to computer science through introductory computer programming courses and “hour of code” activities.
“One of the things that I’ve tried to do is sell computer science as something practical and applicable that students can do as a career,” he said. “I think students … have a hard time seeing themselves using it and applying it in the real world, when in reality, with everything automated and computerized, it’s one of the fastest-growing fields we have.”
Robin Mebus, director of school improvement for West Delaware County Community School District, said the district’s high school is offering a computer science course for the first time this year. Twenty-two students took the course during the fall semester, with 26 enrolled for the spring semester.
“Students have really enjoyed it, and they have been really helpful in giving feedback on things that they’re really enjoying, things that they feel like maybe they had some background in and things they’re finding more challenging,” she said.
Next year, the district will add high school courses in cybersecurity, gaming and the programming language Python, as well as a computer science discoveries course for sixth- and eighth-graders. Currently, students in fifth through eighth grades use Project Lead the Way, an engineering curriculum.
Maquoketa High School offers one semester-long webpage design course, in which 14 students will be enrolled next semester, according to teacher Jon Bohle.
Meanwhile, the district’s new computer science team is working to offer professional development for staff so teachers can incorporate computer science learning targets into everyday classwork.
“We are realizing that the computer science standards (the state has) released can happen with an elementary classroom teacher, in kindergarten, in fifth grade,” said Ashley Johannsen, who teaches science, technology, engineering and math courses at Maquoketa Middle School. “This doesn’t have to only be implemented by a designated computer science teacher.”
