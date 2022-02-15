ASBURY, Iowa — With concerns about traffic build-ups on Asbury Road, the Asbury City Council is considering roundabouts at the Hales Mill Road and Radford Road intersections.
Council members heard from MSA Professional Services about two potential options for the roads during a work session Tuesday evening. Both would improve traffic flow, but could impact property owners.
For an estimated $4.1 million, the city could build a roundabout at the Hales Mill Road intersection and then re-route Radford Road to feed into the roundabout.
Or, for an estimated $3.8 million, the city could build two roundabouts — one at the Hales Mill and Asbury intersection and another at the Radford and Asbury intersection.
The $4.1 million single roundabout option was the plan MSA Professional Services originally presented to the city, MSA representative Ben Wilkinson said. But rerouting Radford Road through the intersection would cut through several properties, including through several owned by Luther Manor.
The two-roundabout option was presented as an alternative. The preliminary drawing of the Radford Road roundabout lies primarily in the lot occupied by Frog Hollow, a child care center.
Council Member Russ Domeyer pointed out that there already aren’t enough day care options in Asbury.
Concerned about disrupting businesses, Domeyer asked if a traffic light might be the better option.
Other nonroundabout options, such as traffic signals, would require the construction of more lanes on Asbury Road, which would require the city to acquire more property. Traffic signals also would be less effective at decreasing delays and traffic on the road, Wilkinson said.
“Traffic lights are $300,000 to fix one problem and create another,” Mayor Jim Adams said.
Council Member Bob Reisch asked how the roundabouts would impact access to businesses on the block.
With the two-roundabout option, a median would be added between Hales Mill and Radford limiting left turns into and out of parking lots. But Wilkinson said, U-turns would be easy with roundabouts.
“That’s one of the benefits of this is that we get rid of people sitting in the middle of the road trying to turn in and out,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson confirmed in response to a question from Council Member Karen Klinkhammer that large delivery trucks and semis would be able to navigate the roundabouts.
The roundabouts would also include crosswalks.
Council members will further discuss the roundabout plans during its next meeting, evaluating the merits of the plans and potential impacts on businesses, property owners and future development.