BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Grant County authorities said a prison inmate tried to kill a correctional officer this week by stabbing him in the neck with a shank.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department released information today on the attack, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.
A press release states that Dexter Ewing, 47, tried to kill the correctional officer, 42, by stabbing him in the neck with the shank, or "homemade edge weapon." The victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm Ewing before he could cause serious injury.
Authorities did not release the name of either officer.
The victim suffered wounds to his neck and face and was taken to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, where he was treated and released, according to the release.
According to court documents, the prison guard is the fourth person Ewing attempted to kill with a shank during his period of incarceration.
In October 2018, Ewing allegedly used a shank made out of a toothbrush to stab another inmate. According to court documents, Ewing told investigators he intended to kill the man.
In June 2019, Ewing attacked a pair of prison guards, again with a shank made out of a toothbrush, as they were preparing him for a surgical procedure, authorities said. Ewing allegedly again admitted he wanted to kill his victims.
Court documents don't identify the victims in either case. Ewing is awaiting trial on three counts of first-degree attempted homicide.
He already is serving life sentences for killing a woman in 2008 in Milwaukee County and strangling his cellmate at a Columbia County jail in 2015. In the latter case, Ewing was convicted by a jury earlier this year.