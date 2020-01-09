News in your town

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for having gun after domestic abuse convictions

Authorities: Inmate tries to kill Boscobel prison guard in shank attack

Winter storm watch issued for weekend for 5 local counties, including Dubuque

New general manager named for Galena Territory

No injuries reported from small fire at correctional facility in Dubuque

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Woman injured when bicycle collides with vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque

TH EXCLUSIVE: Publishing company cutting 28 jobs at Dubuque facility