As local tree-lovers get ready to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, area municipalities are looking at the future of their urban forests, with hopes of making the most of state and federal funding.
The City of Dubuque and local nonprofit Dubuque Trees Forever are working together on a grant application in hopes of capitalizing on the $1.5 billion investment in urban forestry approved last year as part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
While Dubuque-area officials still are working to determine the exact amount for which they will apply, the minimum grant amount is $100,000 for tree planting and other related projects. The grant would require a dollar-for-dollar match, though that requirement is waived for projects focused on disadvantaged communities.
“I’d say it’s been over a century since this kind of funding has been available to cities and counties for work like this, so we definitely want to take advantage of it,” said Dubuque Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Hawks Goodmann.
Dubuque’s urban tree canopy disproportionately is spread over the western part of town, according to a tree equity map from advocacy organization American Forests. While some neighborhoods in the western part of the city have up to 51% canopy cover, downtown neighborhoods hover closer to 7% or 9%.
Dubuque Trees Forever President and City Council Member Laura Roussell said one goal of the grant funding would be to increase canopy cover in those downtown areas to ensure all Dubuque residents can experience the social and physical benefits of robust tree cover.
“I see an opportunity here to address tree equity,” Roussell said. “There are so many benefits of trees, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to those.”
Urban forests refer to the trees in municipal parks, along roads and on private property. The trees help reduce air and water pollution, absorb carbon dioxide and reduce the number of heat-related illnesses by providing shade and lowering overall surface temperatures.
Prior to the federal appropriation, most of the funding to bolster urban tree canopies has come from nonprofits and municipal and state governments. Several area communities have benefited from such funding in the past, mostly from state natural resources departments.
The City of Fennimore this year received $14,282 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for ash tree removal and replacement after many area ash trees were affected or killed by the emerald ash borer, an invasive pest.
Fennimore Tree Board Chair Margaret Sprague said the city plans to replace some of those trees later this year with more diverse trees, including northern red oak, gingko and crab apple.
“By having a variety of trees, when the time comes that another pest attacks (like the ash borer), we won’t lose such a large percentage of our trees,” said Sprague. “It’s devastating when you lose those huge numbers from your urban forest.”
Other notable cities that recently have received state or federal forestry funding include Maquoketa, Iowa, and Benton, Cuba City and Lancaster, Wis.
Benton and Cuba City both received start-up grants for $5,000 this year from the state DNR, which is aimed at smaller communities wanting to start or restart an urban forestry program. The City of Lancaster has received several grants since 2020 for municipal tree planning and replacement.
The Maquoketa Tree Board hopes to use its grant funding to pursue its goal of increasing the city’s tree canopy by 1% each year. While the city had been on track for that goal a few years ago, the ash borer and the 2020 derecho set it back.
In the past year, the city has received two grants from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a combined $18,000. Most of that has gone toward tree replacement and planting, including the rows of crab apples and red buds now along West Platte Street.
“We consistently go after grants each year when they’re available,” said tree board member DeAnn Montoya, adding that the city also regularly receives forestry funding from nonprofits such as Trees Forever. “We’re just really trying to increase our canopy.”
