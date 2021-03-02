Residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in Dubuque County participated in an event Monday morning advocating for the passage of a bill in the Legislature aimed at guarding them against unscrupulous park owners.
The legislation changes Iowa law to regulate how owners of mobile home parks treat the mobile home owners who rent their space and how they operate their parks. The House of Representatives bill is co-sponsored by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. The Senate bill is sponsored by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
This follows several years of reports of out-of-state owners buying Iowa mobile home parks, then enacting steep rent increases and other measures.
On Monday, Table Mound residents joined fellow members of the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network in a press conference to support the legislation.
“Every day now, we don’t know whether we’re going to have our home or not,” said Lyn Dailey, a Table Mound resident of 20 years. “Right now, we don’t have a functioning bathroom because we couldn’t afford to do that because our rent was so high.”
In 2017, Table Mound was purchased by Colorado-based Impact MHC Management LLC, also known as Impact Communities.
Dailey said that at the time, rent for the lot beneath the home she owns was $275 per month, which included utilities. She said that since that time, Impact drastically increased the rent, on a regular basis, as well as separated utilities.
“The set rent is $370, but then you factor in the garbage pickup, sewage and water,” Dailey said. “We could pay anywhere from $420 to $525. You can’t plan how to pay your bills because you don’t know what your monthly rent is going to be.”
This legislation would address this somewhat by requiring 120 days’ notice before increasing rent, as well as limiting rent increases to one per year.
The bill also specifies that a decrease in amenities, services or utilities provided under a rental agreement would be considered a rent increase.
Impact Communities did not respond to a request for comment on this story. But its lobbying group, the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association, has declared its opposition to both chambers’ bills.
Lundgren said she had no time to comment on Monday. Koelker did not respond to a request for comment.
The House bill made it unanimously through a subcommittee late last week. It must make it through the House Judiciary Committee by the end of this week to be considered on the chamber floor. Another of the co-sponsors of the bill is committee Chairman Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant.
The area’s only lawmaker on a chamber’s judiciary committee is Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga. Requests for comment from her also went unanswered.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, has worked with Table Mound residents and fellow area lawmakers to advance protections for these residents for years. She did not sign onto this year’s bill because she felt it did not go far enough. But she said Republicans working on it were doing so in good faith.
“The bulk of the bill is made up of good protections,” she said.
The Senate bill has yet to be heard in a subcommittee but has been assigned one.