EPWORTH, Iowa — A street renovation project might create a few road blocks this spring for students and staff at Western Dubuque High School and for property owners along Fifth Avenue and Amanda Drive.
Epworth City Council members recently approved a $1.8 million street improvement project to renovate sidewalks, curbs and gutters, sewers, a water main and more on both city streets.
The project is set to begin this spring and will be completed in stages to help reduce congestion from the high school, which sits along Fifth Avenue.
“We will do it in probably three phases because of the high school,” said Mayor Sandy Gassman. “We want to keep traffic open for the citizens also. We want to keep at least one entrance to the high school open.”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said the high school has three exits and two entrances, but when construction begins, the school will have to make do with a shared entrance and exit point.
Colpitts said besides congesting everyday traffic from visitors, staff and students, the construction could cause problems if an emergency situation arises.
“I just think any time you have an emergency situation called to the school it just hinders that process,” he said. “But we’ve had a lot of construction going on here recently, so we are kind of used to that process.”
Gassman said she knows the construction will be an inconvenience until the planned completion date in October. Ultimately, she said, the project will benefit everyone.
“It affects garbage pickup. It affects people getting out to get to work,” she said. “There will be inconveniences for a while, but if we hang in there, I believe we have an excellent street.”
The city will use general obligation funds of up to $1 million to help pay for both projects. Property owners on Fifth Avenue will be assessed 20% of the street-related work, such as curb and gutter replacement. Amanda Drive residents will be assessed at 40% of the total street-related costs.
Janet Berger, Epworth’s city clerk, said homeowners will not see a change in property taxes next year because the project coincides with the city paying off two debts: a fire station building and a street improvement project.
Property owners of homes with a median value of $177,628 currently pay $244 a year in property taxes toward the city’s debt.
“We are in the fortunate situation that all of the debt we used to pay for a fire station and street improvement, those will be paid in full this June,” Berger said.