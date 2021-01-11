The most-recent mapping of occupied bald eagle nests by the Wisconsin Department Natural Resources indicates a dramatic recovery for the protected species since the 1970s.
Ground reports and DNR aerial surveys found 1,684 occupied eagle nests in 71 of 72 Wisconsin’s counties in 2019, with all but northwestern and west-central Wisconsin experiencing increases, according to a press release.
The release states that researchers documented 11 fewer active nests than the record 1,695 found in 2018.
An occupied nest is a nest with an incubating adult, eggs, young or a repaired nest, according to the release.
The most nests were found in Vilas and Oneida counties, with 175 and 150, respectively.
Bald eagles were endangered in Wisconsin and nationally in the 1970s, when there were only 108 nests known in Wisconsin.
The release states that federal and state protections and declining levels of the pesticide DDT in the environment helped eagle populations steadily increase.
Eagles and their nests are still federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.