A popular Dubuque donut shop has announced its permanent closure.
Donut Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, made the announcement on its Facebook page this morning.
"We are sad to announce that Donut Boy is permanently closed due to staffing shortages," the post states. "We want to thank all of our loyal customers for your valued business and support."
Donut Boy previously announced in June on Facebook that the establishment would be closed "until further notice."
