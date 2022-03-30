Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that reduces the city’s property tax rate, though homeowners still will see a small increase in the city portion of their property tax bills.
Council members passed, 6-0, an amended budget for fiscal year 2023 that reduces the city’s property tax rate from $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.71. The fiscal year starts on July 1.
However, an increase in the city’s assessed residential property values by 9% means the average property owner with a home valued at $156,503 would see a $22.74 increase in the city portion of their property tax bill for the year.
Commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties would see decreases in the city portion of their property taxes.
In total, the city will collect $26,205,437 in property taxes in fiscal year 2023. City documents state that the approved property tax rate is the lowest of the eleven largest cities in Iowa.
“We believe we have been able to meet your goals and priorities for this budget recommendation,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
The approved tax levy is less than the maximum levy set by council members earlier this year. Council members in February voted to set the city’s maximum total levy amount for the fiscal year at $26,447,160, which would have equated to a maximum property tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would have resulted in a tax increase of $30.35 on the city portion of homeowners’ property taxes.
The approved budget also includes a $1.58 monthly increase in the city’s water user fee, a $3.91 increase in the sanitary sewer user fee and a $0.15 increase in the stormwater user fee.
The approved budget includes several new projects and expenditures, including hiring seven new firefighters, purchasing tasers for all Dubuque police officers and funding $6.6 million in repair and improvement projects for Mystique Community Ice Center.
The amended budget also includes funding to create an environmental sanitarian position, estimated to cost $82,545. The position, added as a result of public hearings on the budget held throughout the month, would operate under the city’s Health Services Department and assist with public health initiatives.
City Council members had requested the position be added to the budget to alleviate overtime work of health services staff conducting environmental sanitation work and public health preparedness planning and response.
Van Milligen said the position will be funded with the help of $40,000 in funds set aside to match a grant the city did not end up receiving, along with savings from changes to improvement package requests from the Office of Equity and Human Rights and Information Services Department that will save $32,478.
While the cost savings do not fully pay for the new position, Van Milligen said city officials will reduce the costs of paying for it by not filling it until later in the year.
Dubuque City Council members commended the approved budget and praised the work of city staff.
“I can see a focus on safety, personal safety, food safety, cybersecurity, fire, police ... and so much more,” Council Member Laura Roussell said. “No one likes a tax increase, but I believe this budget delivers all of this and more.”
City Council Member David Resnick said the budget is fiscally responsible and minimizes the tax impact on residents during challenging economic times.
“It checks the boxes,” he said. “Even in the best of times, life is a struggle, and the last two years have not been the best of times.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city will face challenges in the coming year and that city officials still must address major projects such as determining the future of Five Flags Center. However, he stressed that the budget passed by the council puts the community in a position to face those challenges head on.
“This is the lowest tax rate in the state of Iowa, and do you know how much we are doing?” Cavanagh said. “We have a lot to be proud of with this budget.”