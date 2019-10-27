Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and peaches.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or deli turkey sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, fresh broccoli and dinosaur egg.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Nachos grande or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, seasoned black beans and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or cheeseburger on a bun, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw and pears.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken sandwich or pepperoni pizza, green beans and apple wedges.
Tuesday: French toast with syrup or pork tenderloin sandwich, potato smiles and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs with roll or bacon cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and pears.
Thursday: Lasagna with breadstick or pretzel with cheese, celery sticks and watermelon.
Friday: No menu available.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu sandwich, potato wedges and pineapple.
Tuesday: Calzones with marinara sauce, romaine salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, curly fries and apricots.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy and roll, corn and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken patty, broccoli and applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheese-filled breadsticks with marinara sauce, glazed carrots and pears.
Thursday: Goulash with garlic sticks, side salad and fresh fruit.
Friday: No menu available.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Liver and onions, whipped sweet potatoes and cookie.
Tuesday: Lemon-herb chicken, mixed vegetables and tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots and peaches.
Thursday: Sliced turkey breast, broccoli soup and Oreo brownie.
Friday: Meatloaf with gravy, corn and fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Beef tips over noodles, Riviera vegetables and Watergate salad.
Tuesday: Cherry-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Loaded chicken with potatoes, mixed vegetables and cherry pineapple dessert.
Thursday: Walking tacos, broccoli salad and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Shepherd’s pie with roll, lettuce salad and pears.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert.
Tuesday: Roast turkey, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Bratwurst with potato, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Barbecue ribs, dessert and drink.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Cowboy hash, potato wedges and pears.
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Baked chicken, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and applesauce.