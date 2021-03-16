Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, has introduced a bill that would enhance criminal penalties for people who harass youth and prep sports officials.
The proposal would upgrade such behavior from a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a $1,000 fine, to a Class A misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five months in jail.
The bill also enables judges to order up to 40 hours of community service as well as anger management or abusive behavior intervention at the offender’s expense.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is one of several co-sponsors to the bill.
The bill has been referred to committee for consideration.
Similar legislation was proposed during the 2019-20 legislative session but did not receive a hearing before the Legislature adjourned with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.