DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured and 500 gallons of a dangerous chemical were spilled in a crash between two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday morning between Dickeyville and Platteville.
The wreck and ensuing cleanup, paired with an earlier crash, closed portions of that stretch of highway for about 11 hours.
Those injured were the drivers of the semis, and their names have not been released. Both were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, and both were stable when they left the crash scene, according to Julie Durst, public information officer in the Grant County Emergency Operations Center.
She reported that Dickeyville firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the southbound lanes of U.S. 151 near Airport Road at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The two semis slowed as they approached the scene, but a semi from NM Transfer Co., of Neenah, carrying “aluminum brightener” rear-ended a semi carrying canned produce in front of it, according to a press release. (In a press briefing early in the day Tuesday, Durst incorrectly stated that the NM Transfer truck was the one that was rear-ended.)
The crash released 500 gallons of the chemical, which Durst said is an “inhalation hazard” and corrosive. Two homes on the south side of the highway were evacuated as a result, though those occupants were not injured, she said.