DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A best-selling Dubuque author will hold a virtual event with a Dyersville library to discuss one of her novels.

Heather Gudenkauf will discuss the inspiration behind “The Overnight Guest” during a presentation with James Kennedy Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, via Zoom.

Participants are welcome to come to watch the presentation at the library, 320 First Ave. E, or from home. Email librarian@dyersville.lib.ia.us to receive the link.

Registration is encouraged for those planning to attend in person as attendance is limited.

