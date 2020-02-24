GALENA, Ill. – Authorities say two juveniles were hurt after their vehicle struck a power pole and rolled over Saturday night near Galena.
The male juvenile driver and a male juvenile passenger, both from Galena, were transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not include the names of the juveniles.
The release states the vehicle was traveling north on North Council Road near West Rocky Road at 8:36 p.m. when the driver lost control in icy conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch, struck a power pole and a tree and traveled through a barbed wire fence and overturned, landing upright in a pasture.
The driver was cited with failure to reduce speed/driving too fast for conditions.