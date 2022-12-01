Dubuque County, City of Dubuque and Dubuque school leaders on Wednesday asked local state legislators to lend their support to maintaining the state’s property tax system and bolstering education funding.

Those items were among a long list of issues for which local officials sought support during the annual legislative dinner with area state lawmakers. However, the three lawmakers attending the event offered little hope that those priorities would come to fruition.

