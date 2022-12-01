Dubuque County, City of Dubuque and Dubuque school leaders on Wednesday asked local state legislators to lend their support to maintaining the state’s property tax system and bolstering education funding.
Those items were among a long list of issues for which local officials sought support during the annual legislative dinner with area state lawmakers. However, the three lawmakers attending the event offered little hope that those priorities would come to fruition.
“I think the best that can be said is that past performance predicts future results,” said Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque. “I’m not really looking forward to this legislative session.”
Local leaders spoke on a number of potential issues that could arise during the Iowa Legislature’s upcoming session — set to begin on Jan. 10 — during Wednesday’s dinner. The event offered an opportunity for local officials to advocate for issues they would like to see at the forefront of legislators’ attention.
Isenhart was joined at the dinner by Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Speaking for the City of Dubuque, City Manager Mike Van Milligen called for legislators to maintain the state’s current property tax system and local option sales tax. He also asked lawmakers to oppose proposals to reform tax increment financing, an economic development tool used often by the city.
“I can tell you there are 8,500 people that work in the county because of tax increment financing,” Van Milligen said. “It’s how we built new industrial parks. It’s how we rejuvenated our downtown.”
Advocating for Dubuque County’s government, County Supervisor Harley Pothoff also pushed for maintaining the local option sales tax, which generates about $4.5 million annually for the county and is used to maintain roads. Recent legislative proposals have sought to reform the state’s sales tax, including restricting how local governments use local sales tax dollars.
Without the funding from the sales tax, the state must provide some other form of funding to support Dubuque County’s infrastructure, Pothoff said.
“I think we need to find another source of funding other than the local option sales tax,” Pothoff said. “The county cannot afford to lose the $4.5 million that goes to our roads.”
Officials from Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools advocated for more state funding for education.
“With inflation outpacing increases in state supplemental aid, school districts are stretched thin in meeting the rise in operational costs,” said Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “It is not accurate to say that funding has remained competitive.”
However, leaders of Dubuque’s private and public schools offered differing stances on legislation that would provide more funding for private schools through a voucher program.
Hawkins said such a program would create an unfair playing field between public and private educational institutions and leave public schools with less funding.
However, Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said a voucher program provides more choices for parents to decide where they want their children to receive an education.
“It prioritizes the children first,” Bormann said. “(Parents) can choose where their child goes and feel good about that.”
While local officials laid out many items they would like to see from state legislators, the local Democratic lawmakers in attendance expressed pessimism about their ability to achieve those goals in the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Jochum said she intends to advocate for increased state funding for local school districts.
“I think everyone in this room knows that if we don’t educate our children, then this nation will not remain No. 1,” Jochum said. “We need the most educated people ever, so that should be our No. 1 goal regardless of our political persuasion.”
Isenhart said he plans to continue pushing for state programs that promote clean energy. He also plans to support enacting a state program that would provide all students with free school breakfast and lunch.
James shared her support for a number of issues, including increased funding for schools, tax reform and supporting LGBTQ rights.
She and the other lawmakers ultimately called on local leaders to voice their support for legislation they believe will help the community when the legislative session begins.
“It takes people to demand and push aside politics and just come back to the people to solve problems,” James said. “It’s vitally important this year in particular to make your voices heard.”
