BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue nursing home deemed at fault for a resident’s death in 2016 only must pay $800,000 of the $2.2 million that jurors awarded the victim’s family, an Iowa District Court judge has ruled.
A jury in December determined that Mill Valley Care Center officials were negligent in caring for Jeanette Konrardy, an 84-year-old former facility resident who died in January 2016. Konrardy reportedly fell off a toilet, suffered a head wound and died a few days later after being transferred to a Dubuque care facility.
Jurors found Mill Valley Care Center culpable. They rendered a verdict in Iowa District Court for Jackson County that would have required the facility to pay $800,000 to Konrardy’s estate for negligence, as well as $1.37 million in punitive damages.
The care center’s attorneys then asked for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict, through which a judge could alter penalties based on the weight of evidence presented at trial.
Judge Patrick McElyea ultimately sided with Mill Valley Care Center’s arguments against punitive damages, stating that assumptions made by experts about what happened when Konrardy fell “do not provide sufficient proof to meet the clear and convincing burden.”
Konrardy’s estate this week filed a notice that it will appeal the judge’s decision.