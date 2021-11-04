PEOSTA, Iowa — Days after resigning, a Peosta man again was elected as mayor Tuesday.
Jim Merten garnered 157 votes to win the mayoral race.
The write-in votes in the race totaled 170, so county officials only on Wednesday confirmed that Merten won the election after determining that no write-in candidate received more votes.
Efforts to reach him for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Merten resigned from the mayoral role last week, but he had been unopposed in his reelection bid up to that point, so his name was the only one on ballots.
At the time of his announcement, he cited only “recent and unexpected changes in my life outside of the mayoral role that will impair my ability to serve for the foreseeable future,” and he did not respond to requests from the Telegraph Herald for comment.
Having won another election, Merten will have to resign again if he does not wish to serve, according to Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections. If he does that, Peosta City Council members will have to decide whether to appoint a new mayor or hold a special election to fill the seat.
Among write-in candidates for the mayoral position, Council Member Doug Hughes received the most votes with 70, while Council Member Karen Lyons received 64. Lyons chose not to run for reelection to her position in Tuesday’s election.
There were three council seats on the ballot Tuesday.
Council Member John Kraft and newcomer Alexis Lundgren won the other two seats with 286 and 225 votes, respectively. They were the only two candidates to file and, thus, be listed on the ballot.
Justin Lau won the third available seat with 115 write-in votes.