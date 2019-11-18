LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently approved a $51.3 million budget for next year.
County board members also approved the taxing mill rate, which will drop by 10 cents per $1,000 from this year to $3.76 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The budget includes a combined maintenance manager position for the county administration building, the Grant County Courthouse and the new Grant County Community Services Building.
The position was added to the budget after it was approved by the county Executive Committee. It has a fiscal impact of about $71,000.
That funding was made available via cuts to the budgets of the sheriff’s department, Grant County Department of Social Services and the county maintenance budget and the transferring $25,000 from the general fund.
The budget includes $160,000 to replace the roof of the county administration building and $69,000 to replace the phone system in the administration building, the University of Wisconsin-Extension office at the Youth and Ag Building, the Grant County Courthouse and the Grant County Highway Department. It also includes $78,000 to replace the lights on the racetrack at the Grant County Fairgrounds, $246,000 for new election voting machines and $172,000 to pay for elections in 2020, including the presidential election in November. The county will be reimbursed by municipalities in the county for the voting machines.
The budget also includes a 1% pay increase for nonrepresented county employees on Jan. 1 and again on July 1.
The county board chairman will receive a similar pay increase, boosting the salary for the position to just more than $51,400 by the end of next year.