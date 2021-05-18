A local foundation recently awarded 20 college scholarships to first-time, full-time students.
The Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation College Scholarship Program presented the $2,000 scholarships, according to a press release. Recipients plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university.
The scholarships are funded by credit union members’ contributions to the foundation.
Ten of the scholarships went to students who will attend an accredited four-year college or university, and 10 were given to students planning to attend an accredited community college, trade school or technical college.