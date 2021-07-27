Hillcrest Family Services and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque are kicking off a yearlong assessment of the brain health services, or gaps therein, for Dubuque County’s aging population.
The study, funded by Dubuque County’s mental health reserve dollars, will delve into hospital and other providers’ data and collect public input from residents and senior brain health patients. It will conclude with a map of brain health resources and services for seniors, as well as recommendations for what improvements need to be made in that network.
“We need to identify the gaps in resources and then bring people together to bring a recommendation back to the community to see if we can fill any gaps in services,” said John Bellini, chief business development officer for Hillcrest, in a recent county Board of Supervisors meeting.
County Mental Health/Disabilities Service Director Ann Cameron Williams said this study will be even more crucial given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not even at the beginning of understanding those effects of the isolation that COVID brought onto all of us,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “We had people, especially in facilities, who were cut off from families but who we couldn’t do anything for at the time because it was unsafe. The (Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the) East-Central Region and Dubuque County think there needs to be more help for older people as we transition out of COVID into the new normal, perhaps more so than the general population.”
The project is expected to cost $44,225 and be paid with money for Dubuque County projects already in the fund balance of the East-Central Region. It has been approved by the region’s governing board.
The first step is assembling a Geriatric Brain Health Collaboration Group of providers and populations served by those providers to inform the process.
Then, health services technology firm Heudia LLC has been selected to handle the quantitative data review, which will be key to understanding the status quo.
“(Heudia CEO Ed Connors) would look at UnityPoint’s admission and discharge data as well as (MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center) on their data to see who is coming in,” Bellini said. “He’d do asset mapping, scraping off of resources to see all of what is available in this community.”
Heudia will pair the providers’ data with that of county agencies and 911 services, as well as U.S. Census Bureau and other federal resources to develop a “landscape analysis.” That will be broken down based on demographic indicators — race, ethnicity, age, income — to paint as true a picture as possible.
Then, in October, Hillcrest and UnityPoint staff will hold five focus groups, comprised of users of geriatric brain health services.
In early 2022, the team will conduct three community surveys. One will assess the unmet needs of users and the existing care network. The second will be directed toward family caregivers to get their perspective. The last will size up the supply and demand of further services.
The partners groups will report to Williams monthly, give a mid-year project update to the Board of Supervisors, then present their final report and plan by July 30, 2022.
“There are many people in the community who are very hopeful that this project will show us a clear map of where we need to go for seniors,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough. “They are very loved, but we don’t have good data for them. I’m beginning to see that there are possibilities and that we might be working toward something.”
Williams said this project is an essential step to building a robust brain health network in the county, starting with a population more vulnerable to issues than most.
“As we get older, some of the things that might stress you or me out on a day-to-day basis could be more focused,” she said. “It could be they feel a palpitation, then their whole life flashes before their eyes, where you or I might be able to just shake it off and get on with our day.”
Williams said she was particularly pleased with promises from the partnering organizations that they will focus on identifying needs not just generally, but also specifically for different races and ethnicities, as well as urban versus rural populations.
UnityPoint staff deferred to Hillcrest for comment at this point in the process.