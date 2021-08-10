CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa – Jones County Conservation will hold a geocaching event this weekend.

Central Park Tree Cache Challenge will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, at Central Park Nature Center, 12515 Central Park Road in Center Junction.

Participants will use GPS coordinates to locate select trees at the park during an event that mixes geocaching skills with tree identification.

Participants should bring a GPS unit or a phone or tablet with a GPS app installed. A small number of GPS units are available for families to borrow at the nature center.

Visit jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation for more information.

