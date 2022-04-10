Hundreds of people attended an event today that ushers in a season of increased activities at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“It’s going to be a busy season,” Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said.
Kotz took a brief break from overseeing this morning’s Blue Ribbon Breakfast at the fairgrounds.
“I’ve been on my feet since 5 a.m.,” he said.
A steady stream of people lined up for breakfast in the fairgrounds’ ballroom. Kotz said the event had drawn 250 people within an hour of its start, with many more expected.
“We’re anticipating 800 people,” Kotz said. “It’s one of our larger fundraisers for the year.”
The event combined a pancake breakfast and an auction.
“Everything is donated this year – all of our food and all of our stuff on the auction block,” Kotz said.
Proceeds will support the venue.
“Our money this year is going to ballroom improvement – mostly a new roof we’re going to put on,” Kotz said.
The fairgrounds is among the most-popular venues in the county. The ballroom will host about 190 events this year, according to Kotz, with the fairgrounds as a whole hosting about 400.
“There are some days we can run two events,” Kotz said. “We’re rebounding well (from COVID-19). We were only really shut down for those first three months (of the pandemic).”
Kotz said 36 volunteers made today’s event possible.
“That is crucial for us – and not just for this event, that’s for all of our events,” Kotz said of the volunteer efforts.
Angie Sigwarth, of Balltown, Iowa, was among the volunteers working at today’s event. She staffed the ballroom’s bar.
Sigwarth has been associated with the fairgrounds for the past 25 years.
“I worked here right out of college – I was the office manager – and after my son was born I quit, took a year off, and then I’ve been on the board,” she said. “My husband Jerry is also on the board. We raised our kids here. I just like helping out the community and the fairgrounds itself.”
Sigwarth said the fairgrounds is one of the few areas where residents from all areas of Dubuque County regularly congregate.
“You bring the rural and urban together here,” she said.
Joe and Julie Bradley, of rural Dubuque, examined auction items stacked along tables in the ballroom. The couple said they came to today’s event to support the fairgrounds.
“We’ve been part of the fair forever,” Joe Bradley said. “We grew up here.”
As the line lengthened for the breakfast offerings, Kotz noted that a busy season for events kicks off this month at the fairgrounds.
“The first big event we will have at the end of this month is (Vintage) Torque Fest,” Kotz said.
The hot rod and custom vintage motorcycle show will be held April 29-30 at the fairgrounds. The annual event raises money for the Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting families dealing with having a child with critical aortic stenosis or related congenital heart defects.
Stock car racing season at the fairgrounds starts this month, on April 24, with a 20-race schedule.
“We also have a bunch of vendor shows coming up,” Kotz said.