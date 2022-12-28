A longtime Dubuque business will move into the Dupaco Voices Building in the new year.

Bicycle World, which has been at 1072 Central Ave. for 50 years, will move in the spring to the ground floor of the Dupaco Voices Building, 1000 Jackson St. In addition, 10-year employee David Hartig will take over ownership of the business from current owner Parrish Marugg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.