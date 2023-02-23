EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque will study the water distribution system in the Flats, with an eye toward mitigating water service issues.
City Council members this week unanimously approved a professional services agreement with WHKS & Co. for a water services study in the city’s lower neighborhoods adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Costs for the study, which will “evaluate the water network in the area” and provide a report summarizing proposed improvements, are estimated at $12,000, according to council documents.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the city for years has struggled with water service to the Flats, due in part to aging infrastructure with inadequate capacity.
“When we flush hydrants … or when we have a water main break in that area, the pressure drops tremendously,” he said.
Last year, the city completed a water main replacement project along Desoto Avenue in the Flats. Herrig described that project as a “tremendous upgrade” and the first step to addressing water service issues in that area.
He said the new study will help city officials identify areas of particular concern, including pipes with calcification buildup.
City officials hope to have initial results from the study by late spring, at which time city officials can decide on first steps for replacement of infrastructure. Updating the entire water system in that area — which Herrig estimated serves about 200 customers — could take five to 10 years and cost millions of dollars
Council Member Jeff Burgmeier said after the meeting that repairs to the water infrastructure in the Flats area are much needed, and the study is a wise investment to help the city begin the process.
“I’ve been hearing about water (issues) down there ever since I’ve been on the council, so it definitely needs to be improved,” he said. “I think the people down there deserve to have proper flow of water.”
(0) comments
