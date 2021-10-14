Anderson Sainci seeks to bring an ethic of service to another term on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I’m passionate, I have the experience, and I’m a servant leader,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve been highlighting is just servant leadership.”
The director of the City of Dubuque’s new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Sainci is one of seven people seeking three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
Sainci has served on the board since 2017. He said that during his tenure, he has visited every school building multiple times and has assisted with tasks such as washing tables, reading to children and taking students on college visits.
“It’s about serving for me and nothing else,” he said.
Sainci has four children, one of whom goes to George Washington Middle School and two of whom attend Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, which is part of Holy Family Catholic Schools. He said he and his wife enrolled their children in a nonpublic school because both speak other languages and it was important to them that their children also have that opportunity.
Sainci said his priorities on the school board focus on efforts outlined in the district’s strategic plan, including looking at student achievement and development, working with the community to maximize students’ potential, making sure the district is in a healthy financial position and ensuring employees feel valued.
“It’s continuing to focus on our strategic plan and continuing to look at ways, especially during the pandemic, to do a lot of the things that the community wants us to do, continue to focus on brain health, continue to focus on the achievement gap” and other areas, he said.
Sainci said district leaders have done all they can during the pandemic to do what is best for students and teachers.
Earlier this week, Sainci was in the majority voting in favor of requiring masks in school buildings when the COVID-19 positivity rate there reaches 3% or higher. Speaking about the board’s conversations on masking, he noted the importance of listening to all people, using data to make the best-informed decision and finding common ground.
Sainci said he does not believe the district is receiving enough state funding to maintain the work it does and that the community needs to come together to advocate for additional funding.
“Even with limited funding, we have an amazing staff that knows how to stay fiscally responsible and take care of the basic needs, which is our teachers first and looking at our programming and making sure those are efficient,” he said.