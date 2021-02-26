Many officials in northwest Illinois believe the state’s sweeping criminal-justice reform legislation could negatively impact law enforcement and disproportionately affect smaller communities.
Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker on Monday signed into law a major overhaul of state law enforcement practices. Among other things, the bill eliminates the cash bail system, requires agencies to supply officers with body cameras and outlines strict use-of-force limitations for officers.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner expressed concerns that the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and large unions were not given a voice as such reforms were hashed out.
“I am all for reform, but our biggest concern is that law enforcement never had any input on this bill,” he said.
Turner is also worried that some provisions in the law will dramatically impact day-to-day operations.
For example, the bill significantly limits officers’ ability to charge people with obstruction, making it difficult, if not impossible, to secure crime scenes.
“It is tying law enforcement’s hands,” he said. “We will not be able to do our jobs the way we did before.”
Turner is not alone in his worries about the bill.
Before it was signed by Pritzker, the Jo Daviess County Board approved a resolution opposing the bill and asking the governor to veto it.
Despite such concerns, many in the state have hailed the reform as a landmark accomplishment in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kate Freeman, chairperson of the Jo Daviess County Central Democratic Committee, said the reform bill was an “amazing” accomplishment.
“With the atmosphere created by Black Lives Matter, with the death of George Floyd and so many more, we had hoped that this would all spur some change,” she said. “I am proud of Illinois for doing this.”
Freeman also said there will be plenty of time to “work the bugs out” of a bill that was passed in the waning moments of the January lame-duck legislative session.
Many critics of the bill, however, argue that the unfinished nature of the reform — which is destined to be followed by a series of trailer bills — makes it difficult to gauge the true impact it will have.
“A lot of language in this bill is very loose,” said Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf. “You can tell it was drafted at the last minute.”
Allendorf said that the changes to cash bail, in particular, were “horribly drafted” and it now appears prosecutors will have a significantly higher burden to prove that someone should be detained pretrial. He said this could lead to a “revolving door” putting more criminals back on the street.
“I now have to show at every hearing, where I am requesting pretrial (detention), that they are a continuing threat to someone specific,” he said. “I cannot just say they are a threat to an ordered society. I have to show that they pose a threat to someone specific.”
Others have expressed concerns that meeting new requirements — such as the mandate to outfit officers with body cameras — will be a major blow to small communities, particularly given the lack of state funding to pay for it.
Michael Dittmar, chairman of the Jo Daviess County Republican Central Committee and mayor of Elizabeth, said that keeping up with the new requirements could be a challenge in his community.
“There are a lot of new costs that scare me quite a bit,” he said. “We are a small town. We don’t have a lot of money to work with.”
The bill’s supporters note that the elimination of cash bail doesn’t take effect until 2023 and the body-camera requirement doesn’t take hold until 2025, giving law enforcement adequate time to adapt to the changes.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, still has major concerns about the reform’s possible impacts.
“Very seldom do you see prosecutors and police officers and the management side and the labor and the union side all in full agreement,” Chesney said. “What they are telling us overwhelmingly is that this bill makes us less safe.”
In response to the recent reforms, Chesney has filed a bill that would enhance penalties on those who commit crimes against active or retired law enforcement officers, regardless of their motivating factor for committing the crime.