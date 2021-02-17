The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Supervisor Ann McDonough as liaison to the Dubuque County Board of Health — a new position for the county.
The desire to bolster communication between the elected Board of Supervisors and the appointed Board of Health has been discussed several times in recent months. This position, a common practice for Iowa counties, is supervisors’ attempt to do that.
McDonough said that she believes the arrangement “will help in clarity — having a direct line of communication.”
This liaison will not vote on action items before the Board of Health, but Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen did voice some hesitancy before the supervisors’ vote, expressing concern that the situation could become “a stumbling block” if it creates discord during meetings.
Supervisor Jay Wickham had previously proposed full membership on the board of health for a supervisor and supported the liaison position on Tuesday. But, he stressed that the holder of the seat would be speaking only for himself or herself and not the entire Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff nominated McDonough for the role.