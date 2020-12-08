MANCHESTER, Iowa — The West Delaware County Community School District board of directors recently reviewed the facilities planning process with representatives of SiteLogIQ.

The board reviewed community survey results that ranked indoor air quality/heating, ventilation and air conditioning and lighting as the top priorities, followed by improvements to district infrastructure, including doors, windows and plumbing.

The board also reviewed three available funding sources, including bonding, local option sales tax dollars and district cash reserves.

