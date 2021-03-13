DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said an intoxicated motorcyclist was injured Thursday night when he crashed into a guardrail in Darlington.
Chad M. Mau, 43, of Darlington, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Police said he crashed into a guardrail on Fayette Road. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency responders.
In addition to his arrest, Mau was cited with operating a motorcycle without a valid license, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and failure to keep his vehicle under control.