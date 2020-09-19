For the 10th year, Dubuque will recognize the United Nations International Day of Peace with two weeks of live and virtual events.
Speaker Kathy Kelly, a peace activist and writer who has traveled to war zones and lived in Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, Lebanon, Bosnia and Nicaragua will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/dbqdayofpeace.
Other events will include:
- Lighting the Lantern, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The Facebook Live fundraiser for the Presentation Lantern Center will feature speaker Mark Prosser, former police chief of Storm Lake, Iowa, where he gained accolades for his community-minded approach to law enforcement and his determination to engage with immigrants. The event is free, but additional interaction with the speaker is available with a paid ticket. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y4zss3tq.
- Intergenerational Panel Discussion: “Care for our Common Home,” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, and sponsored by Sisters of St Francis, Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Canticle of Creation Center. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yyryvanj.
- March for Refugee Rights, from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The event will begin across the street from Loras College’s Christ the King Chapel, continue to the University of Dubuque and end at Clarke University. Co-sponsored by the Iowa United Nations Association, proceeds will support U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Face coverings will be required. The suggested donation is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Register or donate at www.iowauna.org/events-calendar.
- Historic District Coffee House Zoom, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Art Roche and Karen Buechele will co-host music performances, poetry reading, storytelling and more. Those wanting to perform can email rocheart3@msn.com or call 563-581-6521 in advance. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yyrxbl39.
- Ecumenical Peace Vespers, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Divine Word College, 102 Jacoby Drive W, in Epworth, Iowa. This Zoom event will close this year’s festival.
This is How we BBQ in DBQ, which in previous years has been coordinated with Dubuque Day of Peace, will not take place due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations for Dubuque Day of Peace can be made payable to Dubuque Day of Peace, c/o of Art Roche, Treasurer, 5451 Meadow Court, Dubuque, Iowa 52002. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/dbqdayofpeace.