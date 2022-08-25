An man was sentenced to two to five years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and crashing into a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle.

Kaylan D. Simmons, 20, of Blue Grass, Iowa, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of eluding and second-degree criminal mischief.

