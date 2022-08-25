An man was sentenced to two to five years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and crashing into a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle.
Kaylan D. Simmons, 20, of Blue Grass, Iowa, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of eluding and second-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that Simmons was fined $430. Restitution for financial damages will be determined at a later date, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Documents state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding March 15, 2021, on U.S. 61/151 near the Southwest Arterial. Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Simmons failed to stop, turning onto Digital Drive, then back onto the highway, then onto Maquoketa Drive before heading back onto the highway and continuing toward Dubuque, documents state.
The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then put it in reverse and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage, documents state.