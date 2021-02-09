Police said a woman arrested Friday for assaulting a former friend threatened the victim via text message the next day.
Lenora T. Fields, 26, of 82 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Court documents state that at about 4:33 p.m. Fields approached a vehicle operated by a former friend, Aqundia M. Jones, 41, of 1609 Washington St., that was parked in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
“Jones started to drive away when Fields opened the front driver’s door and started to punch Jones through the opened door,” documents state. “There is an ongoing feud between Fields and Jones.”
Traffic and store surveillance camera footage confirmed that the assault was not provoked by Jones, according to documents.
Fields posted bond and was released Saturday. At about noon that day, Jones told authorities that she had received text messages from Fields threatening harm if Jones went to court against Fields.
Fields was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of tampering with a witness-intimidation and second-degree harassment.